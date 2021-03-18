While the start date was pushed back for the Huntsville Hornets, wrestling season is now a go and in full swing.
The season, which is normally finished in February, started in early March for both boys and girls — providing a new challenge for the team and head coach Tim Cook to adjust to.
“With them (UIL) moving it to four months back, it’s been tough.” Cook said. “Our normal start time is November, and we didn’t start until March. I think the kids are starting to feel it.”
“I’m pretty pleased with everybody on the team,” Cook added. “With the way they come to practice and go to tournaments after being pushed back. Up to this point we’ve pushed them hard in the practice room. There are days that they are frustrated and tired, but they keep coming to practice and they just keep pushing to get better.”
The season has been going on for almost a month now, and the Hornets have a record of 3-2. One issue is that they are struggling to field a complete team, which has led to some team match losses.
Troy Joseph has been one of the mainstays for the Hornets. He is undefeated thus far and looks to keep leading the boys’ wrestling team.
Joseph is one of four seniors and is in his second year of wrestling.
“He’s just a hard worker and he goes at it,” Cook said. “He’s 3-0 at 82 and he’s just a hard worker. He’s got a lot of grit and I think he will be tough to beat when it comes to district and regionals. I think he’ll be at the state tournament pushing for a medal.”
On the girls’ side of things, Jade Ballew has been around for all four years. She is the only senior that has hung in throughout all four years.
“She’s a team leader and a team captain,” Cook said. “She gets the girls going and experience-wise, she’s just a really good girl. She was a sophomore when we took district and regionals. I want to send her out with a district title, and I think we can.”
With the season drawing close to the end, the Hornets are focused on how they can fix their mistakes — more from a team standpoint than individual perspective
“Usually, in November and December I’m looking for who’s going to go hard and how I’m going to fix their mistakes,” Cook said. “We’re trying our best on that, but for now, we are going hard and looking for what the team is doing wrong instead of one-on-one attention.”
The Hornets will hit the mat next at 9 a.m. Saturday, as they will travel A&M Consolidated in College Station for their latest competition.
