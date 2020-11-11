After being a finalist twice this season, Huntsville receiver Jordan Woodberry has locked down The Item’s player of the week award.
Woodberry recorded three touchdowns for the No. 4-ranked Hornets in last Friday’s 49-0 road win over Lamar Consolidated, including two in the return game.
The senior returned a punt 45 yards for a score to start the second quarter. Woodberry also took back the opening kickoff of the second half in a 65-yard scamper that was featured by MaxPreps as one of the top plays of the week.
Woodberry also had a 31-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter that broke open a scoreless tie.
Huntsville running back Jaylon McClain and Alpha Omega receiver Blaine Ringo were this week’s other finalists.
