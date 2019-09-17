Week 3 featured a handful of prolific performances among local high school football players, with Huntsville, New Waverly and Alpha Omega all providing worthy candidates for Walker County Player of the Week.
Voting was tight once again. Ultimately, however, one student-athlete pulled away down the stretch.
Huntsville receiver Will Barnes has been voted Player of the Week for his performance against College Station last week. The Hornets lost the game, but that didn't stop Barnes from making his impact felt. The senior hauled in eight catches for 69 yds and a touchdown.
Alpha Omega junior Boyd Hanagriff and New Waverly sophomore Sebastine Amaro were honorable mentions, with both helping to lift their teams to victory. Hanagriff recorded 14 tackles, six tackles and 46 rushing yards on the road at BVCHEA. Amaro completed 27 of 37 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 88 rushing yards at home against Leon.
