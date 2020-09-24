The Huntsville Hornets will have to wait one more week to begin their 2020 campaign.
Huntsville was set to open its season at home against Nederland on Friday, but the Bulldogs canceled the game on Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 cases within their athletic department. The Hornets were unable to find a replacement opponent for Week 1, and will open their season next Friday at Willis.
The team will still take the field at Bowers Stadium on Friday night, with a practice scheduled for 7 p.m. Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern says that it will be "mostly situational and kicking game stuff," similar to their intrasquad scrimmage held the first Saturday of fall camp, but fans are welcome to attend.
"Up until this morning there was still hope of us having a game, so we did our kick the field and pregame stuff just like we normally do," Southern said Thursday afternoon. "We're going to practice tomorrow night, but other than that we're as close to normal as possible."
Huntsville does not plan to schedule any additional non-district games, with the team's only remaining open date — Week 8 — taking place during the home stretch of league play.
"We don't have enough windows of time to do that," the coach added. "We have three more non-district games, then roll right into district play. If we had another week built in somewhere, yeah we might could do it, but we're kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place right now."
Individuals that purchased tickets for Friday's game may use their ticket for entry to the team's Oct. 16 home game against C.E. King. Refunds for the game will also be available, minus the non-refundable processing fee.
Fans wanting a refund will need to contact Lisa Blackburn by email at lblackburn@huntsville-isd.org and state their name and the number of tickets they purchased. The refund will arrive on the same payment method that was used to make the purchase within 7-10 business days.
