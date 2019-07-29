A local youth baseball team recently wrapped up a summer they won’t forget on a high note.
The Huntsville All-Stars battled adversity over the weekend at the South Zone Pinto World Series in Youngsville, Louisiana, but ultimately came away with some hardware to show for it. The 8U baseball team weathered a two-plus hour lightning delay on Saturday, as it won three games to secure the consolation bracket championship.
“The kids were running on fumes at that point, but that’s what we worked for all summer,” head coach Tim Gray said. “They never wavered.”
Huntsville went to the consolation bracket after competing with champion Laredo and runner-up Eagle Pass during pool play. Following a slow start to the tournament, though, Huntsville found its groove and didn’t let up, beating a team from Kinder, Louisiana to win the consolation title.
“We had a tough pool play bracket ... but once we got into the consolation bracket, we just got on a roll,” Gray added. “The kids were really excited, and were able to close the summer in a high note.”
Despite having only played together for two months, Huntsville put its team chemistry on display against some of the best in the country.
“We were put together as a team at the end of May. They were selected as the 12 all-stars from the league, and we started practicing in June,” Gray said. “It’s really only been a couple months of playing together. We jelled pretty well, and the kids just worked hard in practice.”
The coach is quick to thank the parents, fans and community for their support throughout the summer.
“The entire community got behind us and supported us,” he said. “Without their help we wouldn’t have been able to go, and I just want to say thank you to the Huntsville community for that.”
