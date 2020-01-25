A back-and-forth finish resulted in a 2-2 draw for the Huntsville Hornets on Friday night at Willis, as each team scored a goal in the waning minutes of the match.
Junior Brandon Cervantes broke open a scoreless tie on a free kick midway through the first half to give the Hornets an early lead, and Huntsville stayed ahead until a bit of miscommunication led to a Wildkat goal off a throw in.
With 6:08 left in the match, Huntsville senior Brandon Delfin was able to connect on a free kick that lifted Huntsville to a 2-1 lead. However, the Wildkats landed a second chance on a corner kick to tie it back up with the clock winding down.
“We just made some mistakes that were avoidable,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “Anytime you defend a corner kick, to me, there is no reason teams should get a second look.”
The Hornets are now 4-2-1 on the year and 2-1-1 in league play as District 20-5A action begins to heat up.
With such a young roster, they know that growing as a team is the top priority. A deep playoff run — like in 2018, when they went all the way to the Region III final — is something they are striving to get back too.
“A lot of it has to do with growth,” Taylor said. “We have some very capable young players. The mistakes they are making aren’t the mistakes they will make (later in the season).”
Huntsville missed the playoffs last year with a record of 5-7-4 district record. Their road to a bounce-back season is off to a promising start, but the team understands that a lengthy district slate still lies ahead.
“We’re gonna be doing this until basically the end or march,” Taylor said. “Every point you can get helps. We would have preferred to take three instead of one, but it’s what we got. Hopefully we can come out and calm things down a little bit, and use the ball a little bit better.
“That, for me, was the big issue. We played a little too hectic.”
The Hornets will start a two-match week Tuesday against Conroe Grand Oaks before facing Montgomery on Friday. Both matches are set to be played at Huntsville High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.