Given their supremacy over league opponents in recent years, it’s only fitting that the Huntsville Hornets opened District 20-5A action in dominant fashion.
Porter became the Hornets’ latest victim Tuesday night at Paul Bohan Gym in the district opener for both teams. Huntsville jumped out to a double-digit lead that it held for the final 3 ½ quarters, blowing out the Spartans 83-45.
The win marked the Hornets’ 30th straight in league play, a streak that dates back to December 2017.
"The main thing is coming out with a sense of urgency and taking care of business," Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. "I thought the guys did a good job of that tonight. You always want to start district play well, and I thought the guys played as a whole extremely well tonight."
The onslaught began almost instantly, as junior wing Jadarian White knocked down a 3-pointer eight seconds in to put Huntsville ahead for good. Following a back-and-forth first few minutes, the Hornets closed the first quarter on a 16-2 run to build a 16-point lead that would only keep growing.
Enabling Huntsville to pull away was a relentless defensive effort, with the Hornets applying full-court pressure from the first until the final whistle.
“We started off with good defense and kept up with the pace,” Huntsville senior guard Jacovyn Houston said. “We work on it every day, and Coach O keeps pushing us to get better.”
“Creating turnovers off of pressure is a big part of what we've done the last six years,” Oliphant added. “I thought we did a good job tonight of containing the ball handler.”
Junior post Taylor Harrell led the Hornets with a game-high 20 points, and also served as a key distributor from the paint. White tallied 11 points, including nine in the first quarter alone, while Houston added 10.
Huntsville also received contributions off the bench, as the blowout nature of the game allowed younger players to see the court for extended periods of time. Sophomore AJ Wilson took full advantage of the opportunity, finishing with 19 points — including a fourth-quarter breakaway dunk that sent the crowd and the bench into a frenzy.
“I was surprised he made the dunk. It shocked me,” Houston said with a laugh. “I'm glad they got in there so they can learn the process. That way they'll be ready when we get into the playoffs.”
Coming off an undefeated district title, it’s only natural for the Hornets to have lofty expectations that extend beyond league play. And if they keep progressing throughout the season, these aspirations will come more into focus even more.
“I have no doubt that we can go to state with this team,” Harrell said. “We just have to get some things together. After that, we'll be good.”
Huntsville returns to the court with a home game against Conroe Grand Oaks on Dec. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.