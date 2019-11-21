The Huntsville Hornets are set to face Crosby in the area round of the Class 5A, Division II playoffs.
Huntsville is coming off a 35-12 win over District 9 champion Marshall in its playoff opener, and the team will look to continue its winning ways Saturday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
In order to gain better insight into the Hornets' next opponent, Elliott Lapin of Houston Community Newspapers provides a view from the other sideline:
Crosby blew out Fort Bend Willowridge 70-42 in last week's playoff opener, despite leading by only four points at halftime. What changed for the Cougars in the second half?
I think, to at least some extent, the Willowridge defense was worn out. The Cougar offense spent a lot of time on the field in the first half.
Even in a win, 42 points — and 28 in the first half — is a lot to give up. What was it that gave the Cougars trouble on defense, especially early on?
The Willowridge quarterback Rufus Scott threw some precise passes early on, and Willowridge was able to break out on a couple screen passes. Scott had 476 passing yards in the game, and Willowridge only had 84 total rushing yards. The defensive secondary is one of the (maybe the only) weak areas of Crosby, and Willowridge took advantage of that.
How would you describe Crosby's offensive attack?
Fast. Runners get down the field quickly and receivers get open deep downfield quickly.
Reggie Branch showcased his playmaking ability during last week's win, racking up 233 rushing yards five touchdowns. Huntsville faced a similar test during its playoff opener in Marshall's run-first quarterback Savion Williams and weathered the storm, holding the former Arkansas commit to a season-low 27 yards on nine carries. How do you see Branch and the Crosby offense shaping up against a Huntsville defense that ranked first District 10-5A, Division II?
Though that was his season-high, Reggie has run for over 100 yards in four of the six games he has played in. Crosby has over 300 yards of offense in seven of its ten games, including five games over 400 yards, two games over 500 yards and over 600 yards against Willowridge. Crosby is good at getting chunk plays (plays of at least 25 yards); I think they had eight or nine of them against Willowridge. In most of those plays, the ball carrier evaded at least one first level tackle, so I think Huntsville is going to need solid tackling from its defensive line and linebackers.
Crosby has won six of its past seven after starting the year 0-3. What spurred this turnaround?
They had a new head coach this year who was implementing a new system. The team also returned only four offensive starters and three defensive starters. So I think the combination of those two factors is the biggest reason for the 0-3 start (also the first two games were against New Caney and Manvel; two extremely strong teams).
So the turnaround was due to increased comfort, familiarity and experience (and momentum and confidence).
