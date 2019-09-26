It’s only fitting that a college stadium will house arguably the most-anticipated high school football showdown in Texas this week.
After all, the Huntsville Hornets and A&M Consolidated Tigers are two teams that boast multiple players with Division I potential. And come mid-November — and if all works out, December too — both plan to be playing out their season at much larger venues than the 14,000-seat home of Sam Houston State and the Hornets.
Defending league champion Huntsville (2-1) enters the marquee showdown of this year’s District 10-5A Division II slate as the sixth-ranked team in the state, while A&M Consolidated checks in one spot ahead at No. 5. As Hornet head coach Rodney Southern recognizes, this is perhaps the most-hyped home game of his time in Huntsville.
“This one is probably as big as any game that's been played here in a long time,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “If you take the playoff games last year, those atmosphere's are different, but they're all on the road.
“There's going to be a home crowd and TV stations ... and the kids know all that stuff is happening. We have to be able to block all that. That's the first thing I told them Monday. I said, 'You have a couple things to worry about this week: grades, and doing your job.' ... It’s a Bill Belichick cliche, but it’s very effective. But, they're smart enough to know that this is going to be a big atmosphere Friday night.”
Friday’s district opener is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
‘ELIMINATE THE BIG PLAY’
The primary focus for the Huntsville defense this week has been to prevent big plays, as it prepares to take on an A&M Consolidated offense that boasts at least three Power Five prospects at the skill positions — Brian Darby and Devin Price are committed to Oklahoma and Texas A&M, respectively, while Nate Floyd has narrowed his college choices down to Texas Tech, Arizona and Missouri.
This group’s playmaking ability was put on display early during the Tigers’ 42-3 rout of Leander Rouse last week, as Darby hauled in a catch over multiple defenders and broke away to the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown reception.
“You have to eliminate the big play,” Southern said. “I don’t want to say they’ve made a living doing it, because they do a lot of things well. But if you give their quarterback time to stand in the pocket and throw the ball to three guys that are legitimate Division I football players, they’re going to make plays.
“The first touchdown the other night, Brian Darby makes a great play. He’s in double coverage and just goes up and takes the ball away from the DBs. You have to eliminate the big play, and not let them hit you on screens and draws.”
BEEN HERE BEFORE
While Huntsville is coming off a loss to College Station, suffered prior to last week’s bye, the Hornets aren’t worried.
They were in this exact same spot a year ago, and responded with a 10-game winning streak — sparked by a district-opening win over A&M Consolidated — that took them all the way to the state quarterfinals.
“A loss like that doesn’t really faze us,” Huntsville defensive back Jaden Schroeder said. “We’re just going to continue to improve ourselves every week, look at our next opponent and have our endgame in mind.”
“We rebounded better than last year,” Huntsville quarterback Matthew Southern added. “Since we had that bye week, we really focused on technique and the little mistakes we made. We’re planning on fixing them and making big plays on Friday.”
QB CLUB TO HOST PREGAME TAILGATE
The Huntsville Hornet Quarterback Club is set to host its second pregame tailgate of the season prior to Friday’s game. There will be food, water and Hornet spirit gear for sale, with the festivities set to get started around 6 p.m.
