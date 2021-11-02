NACOGDOCHES — Huntsville's volleyball season ended Tuesday with a straight sweep to Marshall in the bi-district round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Lady Hornets fell 12-25,17-25, 20-25.
In the match, the Lady Hornets were able to contend for the first few points and held their own but the energy slipped as Maverick fans continued to pour in and had the Nacogdoches gym rocking for their team.
“We talked all season long about energy,” Lady Hornet coach Cody Hassell said. “We came in and the girls were nervous and we were never able to recover from it.”
Despite the Lady Hornets’ struggles, Marshall came in with a completely different game plan than what was expected.
After some early miscues, the Lady Hornets were never able to bounce back and make a run, as Marshall was able to stop them and continue the run they had previously started.
“I’ve been talking to them so much about how energy equals confidence and you have to be confident in your abilities,” Hassell added. “In everything we scouted for Marshall their game plan was different, we tried to make that adjustment in the first set and we did a little bit but we couldn’t put the ball away tonight.”
Senior Lexie Parish and Markia Sweat both led the team with four kills each, which led to some troubles with them not being able to score.
Errors were another big thing that pushed the Lady Hornets back Tuesday night, as they had 20 errors on digs.
“We have two seniors and they did a fantastic job,” Hassell noted. “They work their tails off every day, but the silver lining to that is we have a lot of people coming back next year.”
