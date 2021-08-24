Huntsville opens fall football practice

The Huntsville Hornet football team opened fall practice on Monday, as the squad looks to rebuild after an 11-1 season in 2020. The Hornets will open the 2021 season on Aug. 27 against Houston Worthing, with the game being played at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville. DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos >> STORY & PHOTOS, 7A

Friday night's Houston Worthing at Huntsville football game has been cancelled, team coaches announced Tuesday. 

The Hornets will host Waller in a scrimmage on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hornet Field. There will be no charge for admission to the scrimmage, with seating limited to a first-come, first-serve. 

Senior Night will be moved to Oct. 8 against Lamar Consolidated. 

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided here when it becomes available. 

