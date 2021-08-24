Friday night's Houston Worthing at Huntsville football game has been cancelled, team coaches announced Tuesday.
The Hornets will host Waller in a scrimmage on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hornet Field. There will be no charge for admission to the scrimmage, with seating limited to a first-come, first-serve.
Senior Night will be moved to Oct. 8 against Lamar Consolidated.
—
This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided here when it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.