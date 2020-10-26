Following their fourth consecutive win to start the 2020 season, the Huntsville Hornets find themselves among the Top 10 teams in Class 5A, Division II.
Huntsville moved up to No. 10 in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings, which were unveiled Monday.
The Hornets’ first appearance in the poll this season follows a 36-17 district-opening win over Bryan Rudder, which boasted a 4-0 record and the state’s top passing attack entering the game. Huntsville defeated three 6A opponents by an average of 19 points in non-district play.
Next up for the Hornets is a top-10 showdown with No. 3 A&M Consolidated. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville.
Below is the DCTF Class 5A, Division II Top 10 in its entirety:
1. Ennis Lions
2. Aledo Bearcats
3. College Station A&M Consolidated Tigers
4. Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos
5. Frisco Raccoons
6. Mansfield Timberview Wolves
7. Texarkana Texas High Tigers
8. Wichita Falls Rider Raiders
9. Lubbock-Cooper Pirates
10. Huntsville Hornets
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.