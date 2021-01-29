A mid-game rally wasn’t enough for the Huntsville Hornets to overcome their early setbacks on Friday night, falling at home to College Park 4-2.
Huntsville found itself facing a three-goal deficit late in the first half after allowing a trio of scores in the first 31 minutes. The Hornets locked down from there, and climbed back within one on a pair of penalty kicks from Max Mundorff in the final five minutes before the break. However, a College Park goal with 10:24 remaining halted Huntsville’s comeback attempt.
“I thought the score line was a little deceiving. There were runs of play where I felt really good, and I thought our guys did some really good things,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said.
“There's a reason we put them on the schedule, they're going to give you a good challenge. We could schedule a lot of teams, but we wanted to play somebody that's going to give you a good game and punish you for your mistakes. That's what I felt like tonight was. It wasn't that we got run over — even though four goals might suggest that, I don't feel that way.”
Despite coming up short of securing the victory, Taylor continues to see promise in a young Hornet team.
“They're very capable guys and I'm proud of them for the way they compete,” Taylor added. “I see it in their performances. There are moments when they work themselves out of trouble, and they weren't doing that in the beginning of the season. Regardless of what the score says, I watch us and I feel like we're getting better, so I'm encouraged. There are obviously things to talk about, but there are also some really good things in there too.”
The Hornets are scheduled to play their final non-district game on Tuesday at Grand Oaks, followed by a trip to Tyler on Friday for their District 16-5A opener.
