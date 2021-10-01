HUNTSVILLE — The preseason top-10 Huntsville Hornets haven’t looked much like the juggernaut of recent years.
A questionable call at the goal line gave Huntsville its first district defeat in nearly two years last week, but Hornet head coach Rodney Southern hopes that his team can right the ship on the road at A&M Consolidated.
“Well, it’s the next district game, which is critical and coming off the loss you don’t want to be behind the eight ball, “ Southern said. “In my opinion, they (A&M Consolidated) are one of the best teams in the district. They have played consistently all year long. It’s going to be a good challenge for us on both sides of the ball, but it’s going to be a good high school football game.”
In last Friday night’s game, the Hornets (2-2, 0-1) started strong. After the opening kickoff, the Hornets found themselves in the endzone after just one play. Things were looking good for this team after holding a 14-0 lead, but Bryan Rudder had other plans after they were able to force overtime and get the 31-28 win.
A&M Consolidated (4-1, 1-0) will be a similar opponent for the Hornets, as they bring another balanced offense. Tigers senior quarterback Brodie Daniel has tossed the ball 84 times this year for 889 yards and averages 178 yards per game. While they have a quarterback that can deliver the ball, the Tigers also have playmakers that can help rack up those yards. Receiver Wesley Graves has been Daniel’s favorite target this year, connecting on 15 passes for 278 yards and five scores.
Despite having success through the air, A&M Consolidated has had success at the running game. The Tigers have relied heavily on sophomore back Keshun Thomas who went down last week with a right knee injury, according to The Eagle. Through the first five games he had racked up 390 yards and two scores on the ground, but may be held out due to the injury.
“Over the past couple years, they have had a really solid group of receivers,” Southern noted. “They threw the ball around a lot while they tried to mix the running game in. I think they wanted to be a running team, but I think they like throwing the football too. They have been more balanced and it helps their quarterback.”
While the Tiger offense will be interesting to watch Friday night, the Hornet defense would still like to prove they exist. They were able to hold Rudder to 275 total yards of offense, with one play gaining 75 of those yards. The Hornets were still able to bring pressure and make the quarterback uncomfortable.
The offense for the Hornets will also need to be back in top shape to help flip the script.
Huntsville finished with 289 yards of total offense. Senior quarterback AJ WIlson was able to make smarter decisions with the ball and his legs making better plays. The Hornets are also expecting Jaylon McClain back in a bigger role than last week with his handful of attempts.
“I thought AJ played better and used his legs when he needed to,” Southern added. “That’s something he got away from a little bit. He was able to run for three or four first downs in critical situations. Jaylon was back last week, but he wasn’t 100%. Jawann has played really well. We will be more balanced this week, and we will have a better group in just being healthy.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Tigerland Stadium in College Station.
