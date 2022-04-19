LUFKIN — The Huntsville High School track team competed in its district event over the past week where both the boys and girls teams saw positive results.
The girls’ team would go on to place first as a team with a total of 192 points in the event with members of the team advancing to 19 different events at the upcoming area event.
In the track events, the Lady Hornets would see eight first-place finishes, six second-place finishes, three third-place finishers and three fourth-place finishers, with multiple people placing in different categories.
Laila Diaz was one of those, she would finish in first place in the 200m and as a member of the 4 x 400m relay, she would also place third in the 400m.
Diaz wasn’t the only member to find herself at the top of the podium multiple times. Mahalia Twine would find herself in first place in the 400m and as a member of both the 4 x 100m and 4 x 400 m relay teams, she also placed first in the long jump. Twine would finish third in the high jump.
Aubrey Dennis would grab two gold medals of her own, one in the 800m and then as a part of the 4 x 400 m relay team.
Other members placing first in their events are Markia Sweat, the 300m hurdle, and the 4 x 100m. Marti Okech would also get a gold medal from the 4 x 400 m relays. Jordan Collins would also place first in the shot put. Kye’ana Washington also got first in the 4 x 100 m.
Washington also advanced to the area round in the 200 m placing fourth, and the 4 x 200 m relay after the team placed second.
Karen Kirtau ran in the 1600 m, and 3200 m placing third and second respectively.
Maciah Martin would also be a part of the 4 x 100 m relay that finished first and the 4 x 200 team that placed second. Martin also competed in the long jump where she jumped a total of 17 feet, one inch, and in the triple jump, she placed sixth.
The remaining results followed Collins placing second in the 400 m, Bryalee Smith placed fifth in the 800 m, Alyssa Rodriguez placed sixth in the 1600 m, Imani Barnes finished fourth in the 300 m hurdle. Cassidy Arceneaux placed fourth in the pole vault, Candra Mock finished second in the shot put and Markia Sweat placed second in the triple jump.
Boys’ team
The Huntsville boys’ team also competed at the same event, where they placed third as a team with 112 total points.
Isaiah Collins computed in the 400 m, high jump and on the 4 x 400 m team. In the 400 m he placed second, third on the relay team and fourth in the high jump.
Layne Skains competed and finished 3rd in the 1600 m.
John Dudley finished 3rd in the 1600 m.
Both Tre Taylor and Benjamin Ross finished second and fourth in the 110 hurdles, respectively.
The 4×200 team of Roel Castillo, Nehemiah Winfrey, AJ Wilson, and Kieron Lee finished 2nd. The 4×400 team of Andrew Merino, Roel Castillo, and Jacob Ruffin finished 3rd.
AJ Wilson competed in the high jump and finished 2nd.
Karson Grisham was the District Champion in the pole vault and Cooper Hooks finished 3rd in the same event.
The long jump saw Castillo and Nehemiah Winfrey. Castillo finished third and Winfrey finished fourth in the long jump. Winfrey also finished second in the triple jump.
Both teams will now head into the area event Wednesday with the top four in each event making it to the regional event April 29-30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.