Huntsville will look to pick up its second straight area championship after rolling past Hallsville in Monday's playoff opener.
The undefeated Hornets (11-0) — ranked No. 16 in Class 5A — are set to face North Forney on Thursday, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. at Palestine High School. The Falcons (16-9) defeated Joshua in their first playoff game after finishing the regular season as the District 13-5A runner up.
Check back for ticket information.
