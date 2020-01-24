With their 40th straight league win within sight, the Huntsville Hornets left nothing to chance Friday night at a packed Paul Bohan Gym.
Huntsville began its domination of rival Willis immediately, as junior wing Jadarian White corralled the opening tip and drew a foul at the basket 10 seconds later — sparking a 10-0 over the first 2:05 of regulation. The Hornets never let up, building a 29-point lead over the next eight minutes en route to a 96-45 victory.
First-place Huntsville, which has not lost a league game since Dec. 2017, improved to 11-0 in District 20-5A with the win.
“It's just a tribute to the players and coaches that have been here,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “The kids have worked extremely hard. I know it doesn't always look like it on the floor, but they work extremely hard in practice. We demand a lot of them, and it's just a reflection of those kids' hard work.”
“It feels amazing,” added White, who knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 21 points. “It's our last time playing them too, so it feels good that we won.”
The Hornets delivered a well-rounded effort Friday, with five players scoring in double figures. Tai Matthews poured in 18 points, including eight to help Huntsville pull away in the opening minutes. AJ Wilson added 17 points off the bench and Jacovyn Houston had 14.
Meanwhile, Willis had no answer in the post for junior big man Taylor Harrell, who finished the night with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
“Punch them in their mouth as soon as we come out — that's what coach said, and we got it done,” Matthews said.
Following a scoreless first half for White a week earlier against New Caney, Oliphant expressed that such a sluggish start could prove costly come playoff time. White answered with 13 first-half points to set the pace on the offensive end.
“Coach told me, 'We can't be doing that. We have to get ready for playoffs,’” White said. “I had to come out with a different type of energy.”
Oliphant was clearly pleased with what he saw Friday night — from all of the Hornets.
“He came out strong,” the coach said. “Him and a lot of other players came out and started off strong. It's the second game in a row that we've started off strong, and it's something that we have to continue doing. Anytime you start off strong it makes it easier for the rest of the game.”
As the Hornets inch closer to the postseason — something that has become a mere formality for this team in recent years — improving on defense is at the forefront.
"We have to get better on defense," Matthews said. "We want to play offense so bad, but the defense leads to the offense so we have to pick it up."
Huntsville returns to action Tuesday with a road game at Conroe Grand Oaks.
