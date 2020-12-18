SHENANDOAH — In last week’s playoff opener, the No. 4 Huntsville Hornets rode an overwhelming defensive effort to a shutout victory over Nacogdoches.
On Friday night, the Huntsville offense joined the party.
After a quiet start, the Hornets broke a scoreless tie in the final seconds of the first quarter and never looked back, cruising to a 49-19 victory over Barbers Hill at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah. Huntsville out-gained the Eagles 212-50 over the first two quarters, and led by as much as 35 before easing off the gas in the fourth quarter.
“Overall, not bad,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said of his team’s performance. “It should’ve been worse than that, but we got a lot of young kids in tonight. We had two freshmen in the game tonight, which in an area championship never happens — but it did.
“There are always things you can work on, and next week is going to be a little tougher. But, we’ll get better.”
Jadarian White got the scoring started for Huntsville with 25 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, rushing for a goal-line touchdown to cap a nine-play, 69-yard scoring drive. Ethan Minor put the throttling into motion less than 90 seconds later, returning an interception 42 yards for a touchdown.
AJ Wilson extended the Hornets’ lead to 21-0 at the 5:37 mark of the second quarter on a seven-yard scramble to the corner of the end zone. Wilson proceeded to pile on the Eagles five seconds before the break, connecting with Jordan Woodberry for a five-yard score to give Huntsville a 28-0 halftime lead.
“It helps me a lot,” Wilson said of Woodberry, who hauled in eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. “If I'm in trouble or if it's an important third down, I know who to go to.”
Making his second career playoff start, Wilson showed considerable improvement from last week, when he compiled three touchdowns but just 79 total yards. The junior quarterback passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 55 yards and one score on the ground.
“I think he was nervous last week early in the game,” Southern said. “You expect that from a young guy who is in his first playoff start. I thought AJ played well tonight. He didn’t hit the deep ball as much as we wanted to, but we can live with that — and he didn’t throw some of them as far because of the wind. He’s gotten better every week, and if he still uses his legs some, we’ll be okay.”
As for a Huntsville defense that continues to make a case as the most dominant in Class 5A, DII, it was business as usual.
Calvin Simmons, Ed Bobino, Quaterian Riles all delivered sacks for the Hornets, who stretched their shutout streak to eight quarters before allowing three garbage-time scores in the final minutes. Waylon Zapoli, meanwhile, gave Huntsville its second takeaway of the game on a second-half fumble recovery.
"We're confident in each other," senior defensive tackle Brian Bobino said. "We know when we come in to play we play hard. We take every play serious, and it just leads to us being great."
With the game well out of reach late in the fourth quarter, Woodberry helped put an exclamation on the victory, taking a kickoff back 80 yards to the house for his sixth return touchdown this season.
"I worked a lot during the summer," Woodberry said. "On the parachute, weight vest ... I've been working a lot on my speed, because that's one thing I lacked. And stamina. I've been working a lot, and it's been helping me progress my special teams game."
“I wonder why people keep the ball to him, period," Southern added.
With Friday's win, the Hornets advance to face Crosby (9-3) next week in the Class 5A, DII Region III semifinals. Check back for updates on the date, time and location of the game.
Huntsville and Crosby met in the area round last season, with the Hornets hanging on for a 54-44 victory.
