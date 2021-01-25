hhs swim

A handful of Huntsville swimmers are headed to regionals following strong performances at Saturday's district meet in Lufkin.

Rosemarri Walker (girls 50-yard freestyle), Tyler Sparks (boys 50-yard freestyle) and Reece Esser (girls 100-yard freestyle) each won district championships, while also advancing in other individual events. Walker, Esser and Sparks are all set to compete in the 100-yard freestyle, with Esser moving on in the 100-yard backstroke as well.

The Lady Hornets’ 200-yard medley relay team of Esser, Walker, Madison Ledezma and Mattie Warner also qualified with a second-place finish.

Regionals are scheduled for Feb. 6 at LISD Westside Aquatics Center in Lewisville.

Tags

Trending Video