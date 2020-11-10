In a match to determine the top spot in District 16-5A, Huntsville made it look easy.
The Lady Hornets cruised past Whitehouse with a three-set sweep (25-14, 25-19, 25-17) on Tuesday night, securing their first district title since 2014 in front of their home fans.
“It feels really nice,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “As the game was going on, my mind went to four years of not so good games. I was watching with pride tonight, because I didn't have to do anything coaching-wise. The girls just went out and played, and showed that they were the better team. It wasn't an easy win for us, but it was a solid win and an easy coaching night.”
Natalie Hesterman led the Lady Hornets’ defense with 23 digs, while Alyssa Fielder had a team-high 16 kills. Jalyn Elliott added 18 digs and 12 kills, while Kayla Cooper recorded 10 kills.
For seniors like Fielder, who is headed to the playoffs for the first time in her fourth varsity season, the upcoming postseason marks the culmination of four years of hard work.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “The whole team has worked so hard since freshman year, and I love it so much that we got it done as seniors.”
As Hassell is quick to note, however, it isn’t just the seniors that have driven their success.
“Three of our seniors have been on varsity since they were sophomores, and that season wasn't too pretty, so they realize that their hard work paid off. But it's not just the seniors,” the coach added. “We had a freshman and sophomore in there tonight that played a big part, and our sophomore played one of the best games of her life tonight. It was definitely a team effort.”
Huntsville and Whitehouse entered the night tied in first place with two regular-season matches remaining. The Lady Hornets now lead the district by one game heading into Friday’s regular-season finale against Jacksonville, which hasn’t won a set in league play.
A Huntsville win will secure an outright district championship.
