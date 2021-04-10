The Huntsville track and field team raced to a pair of overall championships and multiple individual titles at this week’s District 16-5A meet in Whitehouse.
The Lady Hornets claimed 198 total points in their landslide victory, with Jacksonville being the closest team at 112 points.
Karen Kirtau placed first in the 3200m and 1600m runs. The Lady Hornets also took home the 4x100 relay championship with Maciah Martin, Aquarius Howard, Alyssa Fielder and Alyiah Craft securing the victory. Aubrey Dennis also took home first place in the 800m.
In the 4x200m race, the Lady Hornets claimed first place with Fielder, Markia Sweat, Jordan Collins and Martin. Dennis, Lalisa Diaz, Fielder and Collins finished first in the 4x400m as well.
The 400m dash saw two lady Hornets at the top of the list, with Mahalia Twine finishing first and Lalia Diaz in second.
In the triple jump, Sweat claimed second place with a distance of 34’-4”. Twine finished the long jump in second place with a distance of 15’-9”.
Kylee Lehman took home first place in shot put (37’-9”) and discus (105’-10”). Fielder also took first place in the high jump.
The Hornets won the championship on the boys’ side with 147 points.
Karson Grisham took home gold on the pole vault with a jump of 13’-6” Jordan Woodberry also claimed first place on the high jump with a height of 5’-8”.
Woodberry also claimed second place in the 200m dash and his 4x200m team finished second with Anthony Wilson, Ethan Minor and Jarrett Ortega.
A third place finish in the 4x100m in Ralph Oilvas, Jaelin Davis, Minor and Ortega was enough to get them through to the next round.
Ed Bobino also placed fourth with his 121’-6” discus throw.
Huntsville’s boys and girls track and field teams will advance to the area round on April 14 at Hallsville High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.