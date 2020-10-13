Playing their first game in a new district, the Huntsville Lady Hornets made an early statement.
Huntsville bounced back from a recent five-set loss to Hardin, sweeping John Tyler (25-19, 25-20, 25-20) at home in Tuesday’s District 16-5A opener.
Senior Jayln Elliott led the Lady Hornets with 11 kills, while Alyssa Fielder added four aces.
“The girls came out really amped up,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “We were really excited and ready to play their first district game. They came out amped up, but we are in the process of learning how to win. We’re almost too amped up.”
Huntsville had to battle back in the third set. The Lady Lions took a 15-9 lead, but the Lady Hornets were able to go on a 7-1 run to tie it at 16 and eventually secure the win.
“We think about our errors too much,” Hassell said. “We have to learn as a team to stop it, get the next point, win the next point and take control of the match again.”
The first two sets came easier for the Lady Hornets. They took a 15-7 lead in the first set and didn’t look back.
“We thought they would be pretty athletic and block well and hit well,” Hassel said. “Defensively and servicing, we thought we could take control from there. Luckily, we did right there, we believed in our abilities and the score shows it.”
Up next for the Lady Hornets is a road trip to Lufkin on Friday. First serve is set for 4:30 p.m.
