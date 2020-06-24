As COVID-19 cases continue to surge at the local, state and national level, Huntsville Independent School District has made the decision to suspend summer workouts until after the July 4 holiday weekend.
Huntsville is among the biggest hotbeds for coronavirus in Texas, which has reported over 5,000 positive cases in each of the past two days. Officials with the local office of emergency management reported 53 new community cases in Walker County Wednesday afternoon.
"With the current spike in COVID-19 cases and the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend, Huntsville ISD has elected to suspend strength and conditioning/sport skills beginning Thursday, June 25 through Friday, July 3. We will resume workouts on Monday, July 6," Huntsville head football coach and athletics director Rodney Southern said in a statement to student-athletes and parents.
"Please know your child’s health and safety is our utmost priority. We will continue to update you as we move forward."
Public COVID-19 testing continues through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. Those seeking an appointment must pre-register at txcovidtest.org, or by calling (512) 883-2400.
Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texas residents to wear masks, as cases in the state continue to surge. Texas surpassed 5,000 new positive tests in a single day for the first time Tuesday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
