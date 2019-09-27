A halftime adjustment turned the tables Friday night in a clash between Texas high school football heavyweights.
The sixth-ranked Huntsville Hornets took a 14-0 lead over A&M Consolidated into halftime, carried by a seven-sack performance through two quarters. However, a change behind center for the No. 5 Tigers shifted what had the makings of a Hornet rout into a double-digit victory.
Huntsville didn’t have an answer for the A&M Consolidated offense in the second half, allowing 24 unanswered points as the Hornets fell 24-14 in their District 10-5A Division II opener.
“We didn’t do much offensively,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “That forced our defense to play a lot of snaps, especially in the second half. I’m not ever going to make any excuses. They beat us. They had a better second half, and that was the difference.”
The turning point in the game appeared to come during the opening possession of the second half, as A&M Consolidated moved defensive standout Kerry Brooks — who started at quarterback for Bryan last year — behind center.
Brooks' rushing ability helped spark a nine-plus-minute touchdown drive, capped by a rushing score from starting quarterback Gage Pahl. Brooks and Pahl rotated at the position throughout the final two quarters, and the end result was just one sack for Huntsville in the second half.
Oklahoma commit Brian Darby flipped the lead in the Tigers' favor early in the fourth quarter, breaking away for a game-tying, 23-yard touchdown with 10:18 remaining. Less than two minutes later, he broke several tackles before speeding past the defense on a 61-yard rushing score to put his team ahead for good.
An A&M Consolidated 38-yard field goal put the game away with 2:28 left on the clock.
"It changed momentum," Southern said of A&M Consolidated's decision to insert Brooks behind center. "We missed some tackles ... and they have a guy going to Oklahoma. He's going to Oklahoma for a reason. We kept in check during the first half, and we kept him in check parts of that drive (when he scored)
"I don't want to say we let him get loose, because he made some plays. He made more plays than us in the second half."
Huntsville returns to action Friday at Cleveland.
Check back for updates on this story.
