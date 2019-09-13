COLLEGE STATION — After cruising through their first two games with ease, the Huntsville Hornets took a step back on Friday night.
Playing on the road at College Station, Huntsville was handed its first loss of 2019, falling 29-13. The game that wasn't within a touchdown past the 8:20 mark of the second quarter, as the Cougars opened the game by scoring 22 straight points.
Huntsville had several opportunities to cut into the deficit but couldn't capitalize. Among these was a chance to score at the goal line on the final play of the first half. However, College Station tipped the pass to force an incompletion and send the Hornets to the break down 22-0.
Although Huntsville opened the second half strong, scoring its first touchdown of the night on a 26-yard pass from Matthew Southern to Will Barnes, the Hornets couldn't keep the momentum going. College Station completed a 51-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter on a third-down conversion that stretched its lead back to 22 points, essentially putting the game away.
Huntsville is off next week before opening district play at home the following Friday against A&M Consolidated.
HIGHLIGHTS
The Hornets have arrived pic.twitter.com/aZJnEQKAyk— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 13, 2019
Huntsville gets off the field on third down pic.twitter.com/DtZFEkwibS— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
Will Barnes with a third-down conversion pic.twitter.com/HCSzTq3vWa— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
Big break for College Station, who pops the ball out at the goal line pic.twitter.com/7WtoZC5LFw— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
Kobe Lewis answers right back with a takeaway of his own for Huntsville pic.twitter.com/wbCg5nsQWo— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
Much needed third down stop for the Hornets pic.twitter.com/GLrMVA5xWu— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
Miles Tatum first down pic.twitter.com/UFg6WVOWao— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
Cameron Myers with a big gain down the sideline pic.twitter.com/1IrN81qxd7— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
Probably the biggest play of the game so far, College Station breaks up a pass at the goal line on the final play of the first half. Huntsville trails 22-0 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/jSfLzFB52q— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
Big gain for Jordan Woodberry pic.twitter.com/P5MrzhqU7m— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
Matthew Southern hits Cameron Myers to keep the chains moving pic.twitter.com/USe6ehi0vL— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
Matthew Southern hits Will Barnes for a 26 yd TD pass, Huntsville closes the gap to 22-7 with 7:17 left in the third quarter #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/d3ax65fi1T— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
Briceon Hayes sacks the QB to get Huntsville off the field on third down pic.twitter.com/XfpgXZwzui— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 14, 2019
