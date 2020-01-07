In a bout between District 20-5A’s top contenders, the Huntsville Hornets were too much to handle.
Huntsville trailed Montgomery Lake Creek by two points at halftime, when head coach Jay Oliphant challenged his top playmakers to rise to the occasion.
“I basically told some of the guys that have been here, that are supposed to be my stud guys, to play,” the coach said.
With sole possession of first place and a 34-game district winning streak on the line, junior wing Jadarian White received the message loud and clear.
After scoring just four points in the first half, White erupted for 22 points over the final two quarters. This 26-point scoring outburst, along with a dominant post performance by junior Taylor Harrell, helped lift the Hornets to a 69-61 victory at Paul Bohan Gym — their 35th straight in league play.
“We went in at halftime and Coach O was screaming,” White said. “I had to pick it up for my teammates.”
Even during an inconsistent first half, Harrell provided constant production for the Hornets. He went into the break with 10 points and six rebounds, and finished the game with 18 points, 15 boards, two steals and two blocks.
Senior guard Raymond Russell made his presence felt on the other end of the floor, locking up Lake Creek senior guard Pierce Spencer all night — and oftentimes for the full length of the court.
Although the Nicholls commit finished the night with 21 points, he was held scoreless during a pivotal third quarter. And of Spencer’s 21 points, 15 came with his team playing from behind in the fourth quarter.
“Raymond has been doing that for us for the last two years,” Oliphant said. “He's our glue guy. Anytime we have a person we need to check, we put him on them, and he always does a good job.”
Oliphant notes that he would like to see his team improve in several areas, particularly when it comes to protecting the basketball.
But after separating themselves atop the district, Huntsville is in the driver’s seat heading into the home stretch of league play.
“Win, win, win,” Harrell said of the team’s mindset entering Tuesday. “We knew that whoever won this game was going to have momentum.”
Huntsville returns to the court Friday at Kingwood Park. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
