With summer wrapping up, so has the season for the Huntsville Steppers track and field team.
The Steppers finished up their season last weekend, as they competed in two separate events — the Games of Texas and the AAU junior Olympics. They finished the Games of Texas with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals, and were left off the podium at the junior olympics.
“It always brings a smile to your face when you see your kid’s place. Not just the kids that brought home medals,” Steppers head coach George Mckibbins said. “We had kids that finished in fourth, fifth and we had kids that set their personal best at the state meet. Everybody accomplished their goals. We had first year first year athletes that made it and got to experience it. It brings a smile and it does your heart some good to see these kids accomplish something like that. It’s not just the ones who medal, it’s everyone.”
At the games, Caleb Franklin won the lone gold medal for the Steppers in the 14-and-under column jumping 21-feet-2-inches, this was 4.5 inches off the meet record from 1987.
Franklin also competed in this event at the AAU Junior Olympics where he placed eighth with a jump of 19-feet-9-inches.
“When Caleb jumped that 21-feet, that was a special moment,” Mckibbins said. “I like that the most. After he did that on Friday he competed Saturday in the 100 and 400 meters and finished in the top-10 in that.”
While Franklin had a notable performance for the Steppers, Bailee Simmons also finished the event strong with a bronze medal performance in the six-and-under 50-meter dash.
Simmons finished the dash with a time of 9.01 seconds.
Jordan Collins finished in fourth place in the girls’ 400-meter dash and eighth in the 200.
“It means a lot and says a lot to the coaches to see the results,” Mckibbins added. “It speaks volumes to the coaches and the job that they do for the team. A majority of our team went and competed. I am just proud of my coaches.”
While this season has come to a close for the Steppers, they are extremely happy with not only their results, but how their program is growing with a shortened year.
The Steppers normally compete in 15 events for a season but this year that number was reduced to five. While the season was significantly shorter, they still had to help get their runners up to speed, including their first year runners.
Even with that the Steppers still made the results happen.
“For these young runners to experience this, Especially the ones that just started running this year, it was only half a season,” Mckibbins added. “Just for them to get to the highest level in their first year. That should show them for years to come there going to be one of the best out there. We had some kids make some mistakes, but they learned about them early and a good lesson was learned. Our future is very bright out here.”
