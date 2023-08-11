HUNTSVILLE — Over the summer the Huntsville Steppers prepared and trained for its end-of-the-year events and this season they saw success at the highest level.
The Steppers organization sent members of the organization to Florida, Brownsville and Iowa for events.
Brownsville hosted the Games of Texas, where the Steppers had 11 athletes qualify for the event.
The Steppers had Ukailena Delroe, Landyn Randall, Bailee Simmons, Gabriella Wester, Travion Lewis, Joseph Franklin, Caleb Franklin, Shirviah Walters and CaMyah Glaze all qualify but only two of them competed at the event in Brownsville.
Simmons competed in two events at The Games of Texas. She would run in her spirited event of the 8-and-under 50-yard dash where she qualified for the finals with a time of 8.42 seconds before turning things up in the finals. Simmons ran the 50-yard dash in 8.15 seconds to claim gold and bring home a ring.
Not only would Simmons grab that gold, but she would also place in the 8-and-under high jump event. Simmons cleared three feet as an eight-year-old to grab her second ring.
Simmons competed in the AAU National Primary Championship and was a three-time All-American in the 4x100, sprint medley and long jump. Simmons was the TAAF Region 5 champion in the 50-meter dash for the third consecutive year.
The Steppers had Wester compete in the 8-and-under 400-meter dash. She would finish with a time of 1:25.91, finishing as the 12th seed and missing out on the final run.
Wester competed in the 8-and-under 800-meter, where she also finished in 12th place with a time of 3:46.45.
The Steppers also competed in the AAU Club Championships.
Candance Seale competed in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter events at the AAU Club Championships. In the 800-meter, where she ran a time of 3:27.88 and placed 31st in the AAU Club Championships. She also ran a time of 7:33.19 in the 12-and-under 1500-meter race.
Keleiss Collins ran in the 4x100 relay with Ava Dixon, Simmons and Delroe in the Junior Olympics. The quad finished the 4x100 relay with a time of 1:07.17 and took eighth place. Collins was an All-American in the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x400 relay.
Dixon not only competed in the same event but added a few more accolades at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation. At the TAAF event, Dixon took home gold in the 6-and-under 50-meter and 100-meter dashes. Dixon also competed in the AAU National Primary Championship.
Delroe was another strong performer as she competed in the AAU National Championship. There she was an All-American in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Madelyn Wester was another member that competed in the AAU National Primary Championship. She was an All-American in the 800-meter dash, sprint medley and 4x400 national championship. Madelyn finished fourth in the 800-meter and spring medley. She also finished in third place in the TAAF Region 5 meet in the 800-meter.
Ariah Sharp was another junior Olympian for the fourth time in five years. Sharp competed in the TAAF Region 5 events and was the 12-and-under regional champ in the 100-meter and 200-meter runs. Sharp also qualified for the Games of Texas.
Landyn Randall competed in the long jump at the AAU National Primary Championship at four-years-old.
