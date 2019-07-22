Huntsville Steppers gear up for state meet

Local track and field standouts have a chance to compete against the best in Texas this week.
The Games of Texas is set to unfold in College Station starting on Thursday, with various athletes representing the Huntsville Steppers.
These athletes advanced by placing in the top-five in their respective events at the Region 5 TAAF Regional Meet in Waco earlier this month.
“It’s nice seeing their enthusiasm and hard work that they've been putting in pay off,” Huntsville Steppers secretary Dominica McKibbins said. “They're understanding the program as a whole, and they can see what the end result is.”
The Huntsville Steppers are a youth track and field club that was started in 2012 by Dominica’s husband George and his longtime friend David Stroughter, with the aim of helping kids grow on and off the track.
“We focus on good attitudes, good training, grades and getting along with others,” Dominica added. “Even though we're a track team, what we learn out here rolls over into your everyday life.”
Below are the members of the Huntsville Steppers that advanced to the Games of Texas, along with their results from the regional meet:
Girls 8U 50m
Ariah Sharp - 1st
Girls 8U 100m
Aisaa Berotte - 1st
Jamiyah Andersonwiese - 4th
Girls 8U 200m
Aisaa Berotte - 1st
Ariah Sharp - 5th
Girls 8U 4x100
Jamiyah Andersonwiese, Aisaa Berotte, Abbii Berotte, Ariah Sharp - 1st
Girls 10U 4x400
Kemara Collins, Imani McKibbins, Derynn Dennis, Peyton Dennis - 3rd
Girls 10U long jump
Peyton Dennis - 2nd
Girls 10U shot put
Brianna Johnson - 5th
Girls 14U shot put
Shantavia Humphrey - 2nd
Girls 14U discus
Shantavia Humphrey - 4th
Girls 18U 100m
Onterria Hunter - 2nd
Girls 18U 200m
Onterria Hunter - 3rd
Boys 6U 50m
Shamar Kimble - 4th
Boys 6U 100m
Shamar Kimble - 5th
Boys 8U 400m
Joseph Franklin - 5th
Boys 8U 800m
Timothy Pitt - 3rd
Boys 8U 4x100
Sammy Kimble, Joseph Franklin, Savion Kimble and James Williams - 2nd
Boys 8U long jump
Joseph Franklin - 1st
Boys 10U long jump
Myles Phelps - 4th
Boys 12U 100m
Caleb Franklin - 3rd
Boys 12U 400m
Caleb Franklin - 3rd
Boys 12U long jump
Caleb Franklin - 2nd
Boys 18U 110m hurdles
David Schneider - 3rd
