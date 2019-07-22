Huntsville Steppers gear up for state meet

Josh Criswell/The ItemMembers of the Huntsville Steppers practice their starts earlier this month at Mance Park Middle School.

Local track and field standouts have a chance to compete against the best in Texas this week.

The Games of Texas is set to unfold in College Station starting on Thursday, with various athletes representing the Huntsville Steppers.

These athletes advanced by placing in the top-five in their respective events at the Region 5 TAAF Regional Meet in Waco earlier this month.

“It’s nice seeing their enthusiasm and hard work that they've been putting in pay off,” Huntsville Steppers secretary Dominica McKibbins said. “They're understanding the program as a whole, and they can see what the end result is.”

IN PHOTOS: Huntsville Steppers practice (July 2019)

The Huntsville Steppers are a youth track and field club that was started in 2012 by Dominica’s husband George and his longtime friend David Stroughter, with the aim of helping kids grow on and off the track.

“We focus on good attitudes, good training, grades and getting along with others,” Dominica added. “Even though we're a track team, what we learn out here rolls over into your everyday life.”

Below are the members of the Huntsville Steppers that advanced to the Games of Texas, along with their results from the regional meet:

Girls 8U 50m

Ariah Sharp - 1st

Girls 8U 100m

Aisaa Berotte - 1st

Jamiyah Andersonwiese - 4th

Girls 8U 200m

Aisaa Berotte - 1st

Ariah Sharp - 5th

Girls 8U 4x100

Jamiyah Andersonwiese, Aisaa Berotte, Abbii Berotte, Ariah Sharp - 1st

Girls 10U 4x400

Kemara Collins, Imani McKibbins, Derynn Dennis, Peyton Dennis - 3rd

Girls 10U long jump

Peyton Dennis - 2nd

Girls 10U shot put

Brianna Johnson - 5th

Girls 14U shot put

Shantavia Humphrey - 2nd

Girls 14U discus

Shantavia Humphrey - 4th

Girls 18U 100m

Onterria Hunter - 2nd

Girls 18U 200m

Onterria Hunter - 3rd

Boys 6U 50m

Shamar Kimble - 4th

Boys 6U 100m

Shamar Kimble - 5th

Boys 8U 400m

Joseph Franklin - 5th

Boys 8U 800m

Timothy Pitt - 3rd

Boys 8U 4x100

Sammy Kimble, Joseph Franklin, Savion Kimble and James Williams - 2nd

Boys 8U long jump

Joseph Franklin - 1st

Boys 10U long jump

Myles Phelps - 4th

Boys 12U 100m

Caleb Franklin - 3rd

Boys 12U 400m

Caleb Franklin - 3rd

Boys 12U long jump

Caleb Franklin - 2nd

Boys 18U 110m hurdles

David Schneider - 3rd

