There was no movement at the top of the Class 5A, Division II rankings this week, with the top-five teams in the state either winning big or not playing.
As a result, the Huntsville Hornets (6-0) remain at No. 4 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings following a 49-0 road win over Lamar Consolidated.
The Hornets allowed just 169 total yards in their second shutout of the season, with senior receiver Jordan Woodberry providing two of his three touchdowns in the return game. Junior running back Jaylon McClain rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense, marking his third consecutive 100-plus-yard rushing performance to begin District 10-5A, DII play.
Huntsville's next game is scheduled for Nov. 20 against Montgomery Lake Creek at Madisonville High School.
Ennis (5-0) remained atop the rankings following a 54-9 win over Randall, while Aledo (4-1) stayed at No. 2 after being idle last week. Fort Bend Marshall (6-0) held the No. 3 spot with a 63-6 win over Houston Austin, the first game in which the Buffalos have allowed a point this season. The back-to-back state runner ups play fellow undefeated Fort Bend Willowridge this week in a game that could determine the District 11-5A, DII championship.
Frisco (5-0) remained one spot behind Huntsville at No. 5, with Texarkana Texas (6-0), Mansfield Timberview (5-0), Wichita Falls (5-1), Lubbock-Cooper (5-1) and A&M Consolidated (6-1) rounding out the top-10.
