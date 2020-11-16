For the second straight week, there were no changes at the top of the Class 5A, Division II rankings.
The Huntsville Hornets (6-0) remain at No. 4 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings following a bye week. They will look to keep their undefeated season going on Friday against Montgomery Lake Creek.
Huntsville is currently tied with Montgomery for the District 10-5A, DII lead at 3-0. The two teams are set to meet next Friday in Montgomery.
Ennis (6-0) stayed atop the rankings after blowing out Forney 63-10, with Aledo (4-1) remaining at No. 2 following an off week. Fort Bend Marshall (7-0) held its spot at No. 3 following a 56-0 win over previously undefeated Fort Bend Willowridge, the Buffalos sixth shutout this season.
Frisco (6-0), Texarkana Texas (6-0), Mansfield Timberview (7-0), Wichita Falls Rider (6-1), Lubbock-Cooper (5-1) remained still in the next five spots, respectively.
The only change to the rankings came at the No. 10 spot this week, with Liberty Hill (6-0) supplanting A&M Consolidated. Consol had climbed all the way to No. 3 amid a 5-0 start, but has since fallen out of the top-10 after losing to Huntsville and Montgomery by a combined 44 points in the past three weeks.
