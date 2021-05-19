Fans will receive their first glimpse of the 2021 Huntsville High School football team this weekend.
The Hornets, who are looking to build off one of the most historic seasons in school history, will wrap up spring practice on Friday night with their annual spring game. Weather permitting, the event will get underway at 6 p.m. at Hornet Field.
Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern says that this year’s spring game will have more of a “practice-like” feel to it, but there will be officials on hand, with the team planning to run several series on both sides of the ball. As with every year, the spring game will offer fans a look at which up-and comers could emerge as stars by the fall.
“With all the new guys, whatever the positions are, you're seeing some young guys trying to emerge,” Southern said.
After losing nearly all of their offensive production from the prior season last fall, the Hornets’ offense has benefitted from continuity this year.
They lose a pair of pivotal pieces in senior standouts Jordan Woodberry and Jose Cruz, but still bring back the bulk of their contributors.
All-district offensive linemen Trey Garrett and Chris Smith are back, as is District 10-5A Division II rushing leader Jaylon McClain, who ran for 1,122 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first varsity season. Honorable mention AJ Wilson also returns, boasting a 13-1 career record as Huntsville’s starting quarterback. He loses his top target in Woodberry, but still has several viable receiving threats coming back.
“Most of our offensive skill kids are back, so that's going to be a bright spot, and I think our O-line has done a pretty good job. The majority of those guys are back,” Southern said.
Defense is a different story for Huntsville, which is forced to replace a handful of playmakers that helped drive last year’s undefeated regular season — the program’s first this century. Among those are District 10-5A, Division II MVP and Mr. Texas Football finalist Ed Bobino, Defensive Player of the Year Quaterian Riles and first-team all-district selections Brian Bobino, Jayden Ross, Cody McLerran, Ethan Minor and Jadarian White.
Despite these losses, however, Southern is confident that the Hornets can retain their reputation for dominant defense.
“We're just filling some big voids on the defensive side of the ball, obviously,” Southern said. “We're not there yet, but it's just like every year, you have to fill those places and somebody has to step up.”
