HUNTSVILLE — Even with a strong wind keeping balls from flying too far out in the field, Huntsville softball was still able to keep up with their strong offensive outings.
The Lady Hornets(16-10, 4-0) used a 10 run performance to defeat Whitehouse in five innings after sophomore pitcher Jaelynn Duke threw a five-inning perfect game.
“I thought the girls played great tonight,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “I think that was JJ’s first perfect game as a Lady Hornet. I think having them be comfortable on the field and working with each other and I thought their communication was great. We had timely hits, there is nothing that I'm picking at on that one, it was just an overall great win.”
Offense during the district slate is something that comes normal for the Lady Hornets. During this season alone, they have outscored opponents 54-4 over their last four games. But for the Lady Hornets, it’s not just one person having to do everything. Five different Lady Hornets had multi-hit games.
Anna Rosenlund, Hope Grant, Jaelynn Duke, Aariss McHale and Katie VonRosenberg all came up with two hits and combined for the 10 runs batted in, with eight of those coming with two outs. However, with the team consisting of mostly underclassmen, two-out hitting has been relaxed rather than putting you on edge.
“I think it’s great that when we have two outs it's not a pressure situation for us right now,” Bryan said. “I think our kids, and maybe our youth, are playing out for us, but I think it’s good that the two out factors don't come to us. They are just focused on doing their job at the plate and delivering those timely hits at the plate and I think they are doing a really good job of doing that.”
Not only can Duke do it for Huntsville offensively, but she has also done it all season for the Lady Hornets in the circle. Duke has been the ace for them all season and Tuesday night was nothing out of the ordinary.
Duke would finish the game with a five-inning perfect game facing 15 batters. Duke would strike out 11 of those 15 batters with her defense getting the other four outs. However, with the last batter of the game, a shot up the middle that bounced off Duke almost ruined the game but the quick reaction by McHale saved the perfect game.
“JJ did a great job and she is coming in clutch this year,” Bryan said. “She knew that she had some big shoes to fill this year and stepped into a key role for us this year. We also have Hope [Grant] and I think she will complement Jaelynn well. I think both of our pitchers have done well as a staff and have done well through preseason.”
Huntsville now continues its district schedule as a road trip to Jacksonville is next. First pitch will come at 6:30 p.m.
