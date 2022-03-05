MARSHALL — After dropping a Tuesday night game against Barbers Hill, the Lady Hornets have bounced back in the Marshall Lady Mav Invitational.
The Lady Hornets started the tournament with two games on Thursday, winning both. Huntsville was able to win the pitching duel against Chisholm Trail 1-0 before finding some offense against Chapel Hill in a 4-0 victory.
Huntsville’s pitching combo of junior Hope Grant and sophomore JJ Duke both threw complete games on Thursday.
Grant, who threw against Chisholm Trail for six innings, didn’t allow a hit and struck out nine batters. The lone baserunner for Chisholm Trail got on board via the walk.
Duke pitched the game on Thursday against Chapel Hill, where she tossed five innings and gave up three hits. She would also retire eight batters on strikes, while not giving up a run.
On Friday, it became an offensive showing for the Lady Hornets. Huntsville was able to get 18 hits throughout the two games, bringing in 11 runs between both games. The Hornets were able to beat Atlanta 4-0 and Central Heights 7-0.
Freshman Anna Rosenlund played a big part of the Lady Hornets’ offense on Friday as she collected four hits through both games.
But a three run homer by Grand during the Central Heights game lifted Huntsville.
With one game left to play in the Lady Mav Invitational, the Hornets will have to quickly turn their heads as they have four games left before they start their district slate.
Huntsville will return home on Tuesday for another matchup against Willis at Kate Barr Ross park, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
