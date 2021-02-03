Seven Huntsville High School seniors watched a dream come to fruition on Wednesday morning, as they signed their National Letters of Intent to play college athletics.
Three Lady Hornet softball players — Kenley Strange (Blinn), Kylie Woods (Concordia) and Kylee Lehman (Navarro) — made their college commitments official in a ceremony at the school’s football field, as did football standouts Ed and Brian Bobino, Jordan Woodberry and Jadarian White. Ed will continue his playing career at Stephen F. Austin, while the other three are headed to Navarro College.
“We want to thank our families for always supporting us, we want to thank our select coaches for helping us through the journey and we want to thank Coach B, Coach Bre and Coach Stanaland for being there,” Lehman said. “They've helped us tremendously.”
“It's special,” Ed added. “You see the bond that you created with them to this day, and it's crazy. I can name everyone in Tank's photo, and I can name everybody in JoJo's also. That's how close we are, and that's what it was like to be on this team — a family.”
Huntsville softball coach Morgan Bryan and football coach/AD Rodney Southern spoke at the ceremony about each signee’s impact to their respective program. Here’s what the coaches had to say:
Kylee Lehman
“Kylee has been a force to be reckoned with for us. I've only been here for three years, and in the three years that I've had her she'd pitched over 200 innings for us with over 200 strikeouts. When you go to bat, I know for me, I'd be scared if I saw that girl step in the box. She's contributed to our offense as well, with a .398 batting average and .744 slugging percentage. I know I speak for myself, as well as my coaching staff and players, in saying her presence will definitely be missed. She is a lively and energetic kid, and we love having her on the mound for us.” - Morgan Bryan
Kenley Strange
“Kenley has been the heart and soul for our defense. She's been our shortstop all four years, and will continue that this year. She's held that position down strong, and she's respected by everyone in all the districts we've been in. She's also a huge contributor for us on offense, coming in with a .367 batting average along with several stolen bases and a near-perfect glove. She's very rarely — if ever — made errors for our team. If a ball is hit to her, I have no doubt she is going to make a play and it's going to be perfect.” - Morgan Bryan
“Kylie is the definition of a utility player. I've asked her to do so many things in her three years of being here. She's been in the dirt, in the grass ... we throw her around at several different positions and she's never one to ever say anything cross to you. She's always going to say yes ma'am and give it her all. She's a huge hitter, batting .382 with several RBIs, and in the field she saves our tails. She's one of those that we're definitely going to miss.” - Morgan Bryan
Jordan Woodberry
“If you watched us play and you watched JoJo, the thing that happened with him and probably the reason he's sitting here today on a scholarship is his ability to run punts and kickoffs back. I've been doing this for 19 years as a head coach and 33 years in coaching. I've never had a guy run as many punts and kickoffs back as he did. And obviously he was a good receiver, we all saw that too. JoJo has a great opportunity ... and he's a perfect example of when hard work, dedication and toughness combine together to create an incredible football player.” - Rodney Southern
Brian Bobino
“If you're a football coach and someone that big walks in your office, it's natural to get excited about the potential of them playing for us. But when Brian walked in, there's one thing I learned about Brian — Brian's always thinking. Sometimes that might be a little dangerous, but he's always thinking. He gave me more things we should do in practice and in games, but the thing Brian did this year, he became a solid football player. If you were at our game against C.E. King and they had the ball on the 1-yard line, to have him and his brother in there to stop that was a huge play — and a play that hopefully will be remembered here for a long time.” - Rodney Southern
Jadarian White
“When I got my first call about Jadarian, the guy didn't know him as Jadarian. He said, 'Coach, do you have a kid on your team named Tank?' At that time I didn't know that that was the nickname, but he's been around for a while, especially for those of you that watch basketball. Last Friday he scored 39 points against Tyler, and we beat them 106-76. He's going to Navarro and is going to play safety for them, and they've historically had guys like Tank that are tall, rangey and athletic guys that become really good football players. Tank and I have had an unusual relationship over the years, but understanding Tank, I respect what he did on the football field this year and respect him as a person. ... 'm very proud of him.” - Rodney Southern
Ed Bobino
“As Ed has developed, he did something that I think is a school record — and I know in my 33 years of doing this I've never had a guy in this situation. Ed ended up the year with 20.5 sacks, 16-18 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and was one of the most dominant defensive people (in Texas). He won the 10-5A Player of the Year — not just offense or defense, the overall player of the year — and that's kind of like the Heisman, usually the quarterback wins the Heisman. For him to win that is a tremendous honor. Here's the unusual thing — we're in Huntsville, the home of Sam Houston State University. He will be the second Huntsville Hornet that will be at Stephen F. Austin University, which is Sam Houston's rival. But we're excited for Ed, and I talked to their head coach and they are super excited about Ed.” - Rodney Southern
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.