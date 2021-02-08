Three Huntsville seniors were recently recognized among the best high school football players in Texas for the 2020 season.
Ed Bobino, Ethan Minor and Jordan Woodberry represented the Hornets on the recently unveiled Padilla Poll Coaches Class 5A, DII all-state team, with all three earning first-team honors.
Bobino — an SFA-bound defensive tackle that led Class 5A and above with 20.5 sacks — and Minor — who pulled down seven interceptions at cornerback in his lone varsity season — made the first-team defense. Woodberry was named one of two first-team returners after recording seven return touchdowns, the most in the state. He will continue his playing career at Navarro College.
Huntsville, which recorded its first undefeated regular season since the 1980s, went 11-1 with an area championship in 2020.
