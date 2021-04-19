A trio of Huntsville student-athletes are headed to the state meet after turning in impressive performances at the Class 5A Region III tournament in Anna over the weekend.
Jade Ballew, Troy Joseph and Payton Muir are set to travel to Cypress later this week to test their talents against the best wrestlers in Texas.
“I thought we wrestled really tough overall,” Huntsville head coach Tim Cook said. “They wrestled tough. We had a couple of tough draws and we wrestled them tough, but it didn’t go our way in those matches. As a coach you are never satisfied, but you are happy.”
The Hornets advanced four girls and five boys to the second day of the tournament.
Ballew finished in second place in the girls’ 128-pound weight class to secure a spot at the state meet. She started the tournament with a pin in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals.
“It was big and emotional,” Cook said. “It was very satisfying and I’m proud. It was emotional for both me and her. One thing we did was sit back and looked at where this program was four years ago.”
Joseph, who was undefeated on the year, dropped his second-round matchup but was able to fight his way back and secure third place. He then battled back and finished in third place to claim a spot in the state tournament.
“Not every time you go out you are on your A-game. It happens,” Cook said. “With the opponent he had, you had to be on your A-game. He came back and took care of business for the rest of the tournament. It was tough on him to get that loss.”
Muir got the call that she will wrestle in the state meet after finishing in fourth place at regionals. Her fourth-place finish secured her spot as an alternate. She will wrestle in the 148-pound weight class.
“She wrestled great for us all year,” Cook said. “She’s been there all year and she’s a hard worker. I got a call from one of the coaches that placed in the top-three and said, ‘My girl isn’t wrestling, your girl is in.’ That was pretty exciting for her as a sophomore.”
Huntsville will travel to the Berry Center in Cypress for the state tournament on Friday, with the first matches scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
“I think we have a really good chance to bring three state medals home,” Cook added. “They all have the ability to do it.”
