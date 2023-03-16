HUNTSVILLE — Nearly two years after Huntsville ISD saw a $35 million bond pass, things are going up on the brand-new athletic complexes located at Huntsville High School.
Driving by on FM 2821 allows you to see the tower that the press box will sit on for Huntsville home games and driving down Martin Luther King Dr. gives you the sights on two massive holes in the ground that will soon become the baseball and softball complex, with a field house in the middle.
But as things start going north, a deadline gets closer and closer as spring football and the season inch closer.
Huntsville’s baseball and softball complexes are also underway but with having to build several retention walls, the construction has been pushed back.
“The good thing is we are seeing things going vertical,” Huntsville’s athletic director and head football coach Rodney Southern said. “The big thing is there is a time crunch between now and football season. We’ve had good weather, the practice field is being worked on and the steel for the football field house should be here this week. It’s moving now. It doesn’t quite look like that on the baseball and softball side but there are a lot of retaining walls that have to be structurally built first.”
While the turfed field is still accessible for training, the completion of the stadium may run into the start of the season and cause issues with spring practice and fall camp. Huntsville also runs into the problem of finding places for middle school games and sub-varsity games to be played.
But what could be is Huntsville's yearly scrimmage with Lufkin as they rotate who hosts the game each year, this year being the Hornets' turn to host. The scrimmage also plays the role of a test run for the lighting, scoreboard and everything in between that goes into playing a football game.
While it could potentially be a test run, the ultimate goal is to get into the stadium before the season is able to open on August 24, 25 or 26.
“We would love to scrimmage Lufkin here but if we can’t I’ve already talked about going back to Lufkin,” Southern said. “The 25th is the first official varsity game but we’ve already contacted Sam Houston about the first six weeks because we don’t know. In a perfect world, we could do a test run at the scrimmage but you never know with the weather.”
If you drive by today, you will see where the stands, press box is going, concessions stand and the outside frame of what could be the field house and now things will start to come together.
The bleachers and stadium seating are set to arrive sometime in either late spring to early summer to be installed. As that is one of the finishing touches the stadium will need, the framework has to be completed first.
“It’s exciting now because you can see much more,” Southern said. “You can look over the fence but now with it vertical, you can see it coming together. Hopefully, everybody can see it and they are excited about it.”
The complex also adds another practice field for the Hornets that will be turf and can be used for all sports. It also cuts down on lawn care assistance and saves time for coaches, who no longer have to paint the lines for every event.
“We are losing the grass areas because of the building and the field house to add a practice area and turfing it eliminates a lot of things,” Southern said. “We don’t have to paint it, cut it or fertilize it. The lines are always there. If the soccer team needs to go practice, the band needs to practice. We now have two areas where both of those things can happen.”
With the stadium set to open sometime this season, it also gives Huntsville something they have never had before, a true home-field advantage.
To play a home game, the Hornets no longer have to load their game-day equipment for home games, including taking school buses for a six-mile round trip. The stadium will also provide the community with a place to rally behind the Hornets
“The biggest thing as coaches is once we are in the stadium we don’t have to load trailers for home games,” Southern said. “Not having to load everything up and get on a bus is probably the biggest thing for me. For our community to have a place, from a Huntsville ISD standpoint. Having a home-field advantage is going to be huge for us and the community.”
Huntsville football has yet to release its 2023 schedule but going off last season, they should be hosting A&M Consolidated on Friday, August 25, at what could be their brand-new home or a familiar site in Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.