Huntsville excelled at this week’s district wrestling meet, claiming district titles and advancing 16 individuals to the regional round.
Of those 16 athletes, the Hornets had eight on the boys’ side and six with the girls, with each team bringing an additional alternate.
“I think for the boys alone, this is the best they have done at the district tournament,” Huntsville head coach Tim Cook said. “We are only losing one senior and the program is growing in the right direction. We are just showing everybody, ‘Hey wrestling is here in Huntsville, and we work hard and we win.’”
The boys’ team finished with a team total of second place and the girls finished in third place — with the coach being pleased with both results.
The Lady Hornets’ Jade Ballew got crowned as district champion at the girls’ 128 weight class after collecting a second period pinfall. Troy Joseph also stayed perfect on the season with a pin fall in the third period to win the boys’ 182 weight class.
“Troy just goes in and does his business,” Cook said. “He is a second-year wrestler and what he is doing is going to help out this year and the year after. Everybody is looking at him and thinking ‘He’s a second-year wrestler and he’s doing this; I can do this too.’”
“Jade has been with me all four years,” the coach added. “She’s placed in district all four years. She just goes in and works. We decided to cut her down to 128 and I think she can make a deep state run at the weight. She went in today just focused. I’ve never seen her focused like that in any match of my life. She had one mission and she went out and did that.”
One thing that Cook feels separated his squad from others was conditioning. The Hornets were able to win five matches after trailing going into the third period.
Cook believed that they had the best conditioning of the tournament.
“Late in matches we were still hammering,” Cook said. “People were gassing out on us, so our conditioning helped us a lot today. To me, that’s a testament of how hard the kids worked in the room to get to that point.”
The Huntsville wrestling squad will travel to Anna High School for the regional tournament next Thursday and Friday.
“I’m looking forward to going up to the Dallas area and showing them, 'Hey, us here in Huntsville can compete with whoever.’ I think we will go out there and compete and we will do our job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.