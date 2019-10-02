Huntsville saddle bronc rider earns another trip to National Finals Rodeo

Saddle bronc rider Sterling Crawley of Huntsville has earned another trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Crawley advanced to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 2019 NFR in Las Vegas as the result of finishing in the top 15 in the world standings when the 2019 regular season concluded on Monday, Sept. 30.
Crawley, a former Sam Houston State competitor, will enter the 2019 NFR, which is scheduled for Dec. 5-14 at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus, ranked seventh in the saddle bronc riding world standings with $114,427.
Crawley, 28, who designates his former hometown of Stephenville in the PRCA world standings but actually lives in the Huntsville area, has earned his sixth NFR berth. He also qualified for the Las Vegas championships in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
John Douch of Huntsville fell short in his attempt to qualify for the NFR. He finished 16th in the tie-down roping title race after earning $82,772 throughout the 2019 regular season.
Douch made a great effort in his attempt to qualify for the NFR late in the season. For example, he finished second in the tie-down roping title race at the Sept. 27-29 50th Annual Cowboy Capital Of The World Rodeo in Stephenville after turning in an impressive time of 7.6 seconds and earned $2,205.
Douch entered the final week of the regular season ranked No. 16 with a mathematical chance of qualifying for the National Finals. But he didn’t earn enough prize money during last week’s season closer rodeos to enable him to finish in the top 15 during the regular season, which is the requirement for qualifying for the NFR.
College rodeo update
On the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region circuit, Sam Houston State clinched the men’s team title at last weekend's Panola County College Rodeo after earning 528 points throughout the Sept. 27-28 rodeo in Tatum.
Texas A&M Commerce clinched the women’s team title with 485 points. McNeese State, which has won the NIRA’s women’s team title the past two years at the June College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., finished second in the women’s team title race with 321. Sam Houston State finished third with 135.83.
The Panola County College Rodeo was the first of 10 Southern Region shows scheduled for the 2019-2020 regular season.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in the Decatur area, will enter this weekend’s Unleash The Beast tour stop in Minneapolis ranked No. 1 in the world standings with 6,111.66 points. Jess Lockwood, the 2017 world champion, is ranked No. 2 with 5,080. Chase Outlaw is ranked No. 3 with 4,992.5.
Outlaw finished fourth at a PBR Velocity Tour show last weekend in Portland, Maine. Alan de Souza clinched the title in Portland.
The PBR World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 6-10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 2019 world champion will receive a $1 million bonus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.