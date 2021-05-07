A historic 2021 season for the Huntsville Hornet baseball team reached its end on Friday night at Kate Barr Ross Park.
Despite outplaying Hallsville for the bulk of Game 2 of their bi-district series, a hiccup in the middle innings was too much for Huntsville to overcome. The Hornets fell 4-1 after dropping the series opener, with all four of their opponent’s runs coming during a two-out rally in the fourth inning.
Bun Shelly drove in Travis Tester in the second inning for Huntsville's lone run of the game, while the pitching staff did not allow a hit outside of their fourth-inning setback.
“It's difficult to win the last game of the year, especially in Texas at this level,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We've told them how hard it is ... and nobody knows what to say right now. This is the tough part about it ... but they did everything we asked them to do. They battled their tail off and worked hard. It's a good group of kids and a lot of things are going in the right direction.”
Friday’s loss marked the end of the Hornets’ season, but as Jennings is quick to note, this team made a lasting mark on the program. With last year being cut short due to COVID-19, Huntsville had recorded just a single district win in each of its previous two full seasons.
Now, following their first playoff appearance in a decade, the Hornets are poised to be a force to be reckoned with in the future.
“It's a world of difference,” Jennings said. “I've told them that what they did this year supersedes anything that happened the last two days. We've come so far in a short amount of time. I'm happy for them, but obviously it's devastating.”
