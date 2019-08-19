Huntsville's Miller shines for Team USA at EURO World Championships

While knife and axe throwing may not be a mainstream American sport, one wouldn’t know it by the performance recently turned in by Chris Miller and Team USA at the EURO World Championships in England.
Competing overseas as a full-team for the first time, the Americans finished fourth out of 20 nations. Miller, a Huntsville native, claimed three world championships himself.
Roughly 150 individuals competed in the event, with Russia winning the team portion of the event and France placing second. United Kingdom narrowly edged the US for the final spot on the podium, providing the Americans with motivation for next year.
“We were behind the United Kingdom by just a couple points,” Miller said. “Next year, we're already looking at going over and hopefully getting on the podium as a nation.”
Miller’s individual world titles came in the knife, 5-meter knife and silhouette throw categories — the latter of which was a particularly meaningful accomplishment to him, as he’d been vying for the championship for years.
“I've been chasing that title for years in the United States,” Miller said of winning the silhouette throw. “To get it in the World Championships in Europe was awesome. To top it off, I'm the first person in history to score a perfect score on it.”
Miller also placed second in the 3-meter knife division.
As he returns home to Walker County, he hopes to spur greater interest in action sports — both locally and beyond.
“Knife and axe throwing is a huge thing over there, and that's what we're trying to do in the United States,” he said. “To bring it back to the United States and get more people interested is what I want to do.”
In addition to serving as a recreational activity and growing action sport, Miller sees an even greater value that knife and axe throwing can provide.
He’s already noticed support grow locally — with Able's Sporting, Ace Hardware and Patriot Holsters helping to send the team to England — and he hopes to see the sport spread even more in the coming years.
“It's one of the most inclusive sports on the planet,” Miller added. “We have people that are in wheelchairs, blind and missing limbs ... and they're winning world championships. I would love to see a local college like Sam Houston State or Texas A&M pick up knife and axe throwing as an elective, for the sole purpose of it being so inclusive.”
