Huntsville's Lopez brings home another title

One of Huntsville’s own has inserted his name among the top light heavyweight boxers in the world.
Alfonso Lopez, who runs El Tigre Boxing Academy in Huntsville, added another accolade to a decorated career earlier this month. Lopez recently claimed World Boxing Organization’s NABO light heavyweight title with a victory over Alex Theran at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe.
“It was a good fight,” Lopez said. “He was a tough guy from Columbia, fighting out of Puerto Rico. He was a southpaw, and a very tough competitor. He just started to get hit really hard and didn't answer the bell for round five.”
Lopez’s latest win cemented his spot among the sport’s elite.
“It's a prestigious title,” he added. “Every World Boxing Organization champion has probably carried the NABO at some point in their careers. It solidifies your ranking in the top-10 in the world for those titles, and it puts you in contention fight for the world title on a big stage against the World Boxing Organization light heavyweight world champion.”
Lopez plans to defend his title in the near future. However, after claiming his latest belt, there is also a chance that he gets a shot to compete for the world title in his next fight.
“We'd love to defend our title, but we're also waiting to see what happens,” he said.
In addition to representing his community in the boxing ring, Lopez gives back firsthand through El Tigre Boxing Academy. Following a brief break during the summer, they’re ready to get back to work.
“We're going to be running classes starting back in August,” Lopez said. “We're going to have a new schedule come out in August. I'm looking to reach as many people as I can.”
Visit the El Tigre Boxing Academy Facebook page for more information on classes and upcoming events.
