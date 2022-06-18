HUNTSVILLE — The 16U Nemesis Crushers have competed on stages ranking from local to national events and they have had similar results. Wins.
Over the course of a 51-game season, the Nemesis Crushers have held a 42-9 record winning five first-place championships.
“The desire that they have for the sport and the love they have for the game is unmatched,” Nemesis Crushers head coach Terrance Johnson said. “It’s not all about the trophies, medals and the awards with us. It’s about being a young man. It’s not always about basketball. At practice, we talk outside the box. It’s more than putting the ball in the hoop.”
Huntsville’s Nemesis Crushers 16U squad was started in 2020 where they totaled eight players on the roster. Three years later, they have 11 players on the everyday roster.
The team’s size has grown and quality on the court has improved, as well. In just three short years, the team has gone from understanding basic fundamentals to breaking down an opposing defense. The point guards call plays, rather than coaches.
Two eighth graders, six ninth graders and three tenth graders make up the squad.
“We started right after covid and with eight kids. We are now up to 11 and I feel like these kids have grown tremendously,” Johnson said. “There was a point in time where these kids didn’t know when to call a timeout. They didn’t know what we needed to do against a zone defense. The growth that I’ve seen makes me ecstatic.”
In the Maximum Exposure tournament, they play each game with college scouts in attendance and some NBA stars to watch their craft.
Events they have played include the Bigfoot Hoops event in Houston, Above All Sports in Atascocita/ Humble and RCS Sports Academy in Sugarland.
With 14 Maximum Exposure Tournaments down, the Nemesis Crushers have secured five first-place trophies, five second-place trophies, three third-place and one fourth place. Their lone fourth place event was an event where no coaches were allowed on the floor and the players had to coach themselves.
“Whenever they are faced with that type of competition on a regular basis. It has them excelling at another level,” Johnson said. “We are still utilizing techniques and formation that the sports programs and Huntsville athletics are implementing.”
With the summer nearing the end of the Nemesis Crushers season, they will still play in two more tournaments. The George McClellan Invitational takes place from July 7-10 in Humble and the Alodia Nationals from July 14-17, which will be their final tournament of the year.
“Our motto is why are you playing if you aren’t in it to win,” Johnson said. “That’s what I’ve seen over the three-year span that we have been competing at a high level.”
