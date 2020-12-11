MADISONVILLE — The 2020 installment of the Battle of the Piney Woods was called off this year, but that didn’t stop a Huntsville football team from exerting its dominance over a Nacogdoches opponent.
With an overwhelming defensive performance leading the way, the No. 4 Huntsville Hornets opened the Class 5A, Division II playoffs on Friday night with a 29-0 victory over the Nacogdoches Dragons at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville. Ed Bobino recorded 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss, while Jayden Ross and Ethan Minor pulled down a pair of interceptions each to help the Hornets secure their third consecutive bi-district championship.
While Huntsville (10-0) allowed 122 total yards on the night, most of this Nacogdoches (5-5) production came late in the second half with the game well out of reach, with the Dragons’ being held to negative rushing yards until late in the third quarter.
“At some point we’ll run up against somebody that can run the football a little bit on us, but they’ve been dominant all year long,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We made the switch tonight to put Calvin (Simmons) down at end to get a little more speed on the field, and they did a good job. I’m not concerned about some of that late yardage. You hold a team in your bi-district round to nothing, that’s the way you want it to be.”
Calvin Simmons, who finished with three tackles for loss and two sacks, and Brian Bobino, who had four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, were among the other notable contributors for a Huntsville defense that pitched its third shutout of the season.
With the Hornets providing constant backfield pressure, Nacogdoches threw four interceptions while rotating through four separate quarterbacks.
“It’s really easy because we don’t have to be in coverage for a long time,” Minor said. “They get pressure so quick that the quarterback just forces the ball. They should get all the shine for us making plays.”
After swapping unsuccessful first drives, the Hornets broke the scoreless tie on a special teams score with 6:57 left in the opening quarter.
With Nacogdoches punting out of its own end zone, Jordan Woodberry lined up near midfield to return the ball for Huntsville. The senior fielded the punt at the Dragons’ 49-yard line, made a pair of seamless cuts and sprinted past the Nacogdoches punt team for his fifth touchdown in the return game this season.
“I was just reading my holes,” Woodberry said. “Our blockers have been doing well all year, and it’s kind of starting to become a routine thing.”
It took a little bit for the Hornets to pull away, but on a night when their defense imposed its will, this was all the scoring Huntsville would need.
Quaterian Riles helped the Hornets start to pull away midway through the second quarter, taking a screen pass from AJ Wilson and trucking a Nacogdoches linebacker on his way to a 45-yard touchdown.
Wilson hit running back Jaylon McClain for a 15-yard score on another screen pass before the end of the quarter to give Huntsville a 21-0 advantage at the half, with the junior quarterback keeping it himself on a goal-line run to give the Hornets their final score late in the third.
McClain led the team with 83 yards from scrimmage, as Huntsville was held to 181 yards of total offense.
“We have to move the ball better than we did tonight,” Southern said. “We didn’t sustain drives or create enough big plays … and we didn’t hit the deep ball tonight and dropped four or five passes. Obviously there’s always room for improvement, but we had some young guys playing in their first playoff game. They’ll settle down and we’ll make those corrections.”
Huntsville is set to face Barbers Hill, which blew out Galena Park 51-14 in its playoff opener, next week in the area round. The date, time and location have yet to be determined.
Southern is aware that his next opponent will likely pose a stiffer test, particularly at the skill positions. However, the coach is also confident in a Huntsville team that has passed every test thrown its way this season.
"Nothing fazes them," Southern said. "If we make a mistake, turn the ball over or someone gets a big play on us, they’re just resilient. They don’t flinch."
Visit itemonline.com/hornets for the latest updates on Huntsville's area-round matchup with Barbers Hill.
