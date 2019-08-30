Huntsville's Interstate-45 rival put up a fight for a little bit, but it quickly became clear that the Hornets were too much for Willis to handle.
The Wildkats jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, after a halfback pass spurred a touchdown drive on the first possession of Friday night's season opener. It would be all Huntsville after that, however, as the Hornets cruised to a 55-22 victory in front of their home fans at Bowers Stadium.
Huntsville's defense locked down following the opening drive, allowing just seven first downs the rest of the way. Senior linebacker Latel Sweat returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown, while senior cornerback Kobe Lewis pulled down a pair of interceptions.
On the other side of the ball, senior running back Cameron Myers led an offensive onslaught by Huntsville, rushing for two touchdowns and catching another.
Senior quarterback Matthew Southern tossed a pair of touchdowns, before exiting the game with a lower leg injury late in the first quarter. Seniors Will Barnes and Tyrique Carter split the action behind center for the final three quarters, with Carter passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another.
Huntsville returns to action next Friday with a home game against Port Neches-Groves. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bowers Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.