TIMPSON — Huntsville rode a hot start to a blowout victory on Monday night in a Class 5A bi-district matchup at Timpson High School.
The undefeated Hornets (11-0) jumped out to an early double-digit lead over Hallsville, building a 24-point advantage by halftime. Huntsville allowed its opponent to close the gap a little in the second half, but still held on to win comfortably 93-72.
“We came out kind of like we'd been playing in district,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “We came out and hit them pretty good in the beginning and went into halftime with a 24-point lead. We kept a good edge in the first half.
“In the second half, I thought we lost the intensity a little bit. That's just something we're going to have to work on tomorrow in practice.”
Huntsville senior Jordan Woodberry led all scorers with 21 points, while senior big man Taylor Harrell poured in 19. Senior guard Tai Matthews and junior forward AJ Wilson each added 14 points.
Oliphant was overall pleased with his team’s performance in their playoff opener. However, he’d still like to see them do a better job of closing out opponents when they have the chance.
“Just finishing games,” the coach said. “I thought we did a good job in the first half, but I don't think we did as well of a job in the second half. We lost a bit of intensity and gave up 26 points in the fourth quarter. The further you go in the playoffs, you just can't do that.”
Next up for Huntsville is an area round game against the winner of North Forney and Joshua.
