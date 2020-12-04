MADISONVILLE — With 38 wins, three district titles and five playoff victories over the past four seasons, there is no doubt that a high school football power is brewing in Huntsville.
The Hornets notched another accolade on Friday night — and one that stands out, even among this budding dynasty's own lofty expectations.
Huntsville cruised to a 42-6 victory over Lamar Fulshear at Madisonville High School, securing an outright District 10-5A, Division II championship and the program’s first undefeated regular season this century.
“In 19 years as a head coach, I’ve never finished a regular season perfect,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “The thing (that makes me most proud) — other than the amount of time we’ve put into this — is the fact that these kids get a little better every week. If I told them to take off running right now, they’d take off running. ...
“When we lost 34 seniors last year, some people probably wrote us off — and that’s OK. I know what we’ve got, and they know what we’ve got. Having a special group of kids like that makes it easy to coach.”
Huntsville received the opening kickoff and wasted little time beginning the onslaught. The Hornets drove 59 yards on 11 plays in less than three minutes, with junior quarterback AJ Wilson capping the scoring drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to Matt Long.
Wilson, who delivered his most efficient performance under center this season, completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 30 yards on the ground and had a 62-yard touchdown pass called back due to a holding call.
"The big thing is his confidence," Southern said. "People don't realize how hard it is to play quarterback at any level ... and he's gotten better every week."
Carnelius Lawrence was Huntsville's leading receiver, hauling in four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. Kam Cole also recorded a touchdown catch for the Hornets, finishing the night with 59 receiving yards.
"It's all because of our young O-line," Wilson said of Huntsville's success in the passing game. "They work hard every day ... and they blocked pretty good tonight."
Junior running back Jaylon McClain added to Huntsville's lead with a goal-line touchdown run moment's after Long's score, and it was off the the races for the Hornets from there.
Jarrett Ortega intercepted a pass early in the second quarter and returned it 40 yards to the house, one of the highlights of an all-around elite defense effort.
Huntsville finished the game with eight sacks, courtesy of Brian and Ed Bobino, Jayden Ross, Bun Shelly, Quaterian Riles, Seth Carroll and Keshon Mayers, while allowing just 53 total yards.
Mayers — whose birthday was Friday — also came up big on special teams, recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown.
"I was just trying to turn up for my birthday," Mayers said. "I wanted to execute the game plan perfectly. Our whole D-line was preparing for this game, and our coaches helped us a lot. I was doing my thing for my birthday, helping the team get the win."
While the Huntsville sideline was brimming with excitement upon the conclusion of perfect regular season, there was still a sense of unfinished business amid the jubilation.
"It's been incredible, but we aren't finished," said Ed Bobino, who vividly remembers last year's third-round loss to state runner-up Fort Bend Marshall. "We're on a revenge tour this season."
That 'revenge tour' continues next Friday against Nacogdoches, which Huntsville is scheduled to host in a bi-district round showdown at Madisonville High School.
"We're very focused," Wilson added. "We're ready to play Nac, get the W and get to the next round."
