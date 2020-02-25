CONROE — Bi-district championships have become business as usual for Huntsville boys basketball in recent years — and the Hornets took care of business Tuesday night.
Despite a second-quarter scare, Huntsville cruised past Waller 88-74 at Conroe Oak Ridge to secure its fifth straight bi-district title.
The Hornets will face Georgetown in the area round later this week, looking to get past a hurdle they’ve yet to clear during this five-year stretch. With a battle-tested roster, Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant is optimistic about his team’s chances to do so.
“We've been playing pretty well all throughout the year,” Oliphant said. “We played some really tough teams that got us ready for this moment that we're in. Hopefully we can get some things together the next couple days and get over that second-round barrier that we've had the last four or five years.”
Huntsville overcame a rocky start and pulled ahead down the stretch of the opening period, but a 7-0 Waller run left the Hornets staring down a two-point deficit midway through the second quarter.
Senior guard Jacovyn Houston helped spark a turnaround for Huntsville, finding junior big man Taylor Harrell for a game-tying layup at the 5:05 mark of the second quarter. Junior wing Jadarian White assisted a Harrell layup 40 seconds later, and the Hornets never trailed the rest of the night.
“I had a bad last district game, so I had to come out here and show out,” said Harrell, who scored 22 points — including 14 in the first half — in his first career playoff game. “It’s playoffs, win or go home, so I was ready to win.”
Waller climbed back into the game before halftime, closing the gap back down to two points. Huntsville answered by showcasing its offensive firepower and overwhelming athleticism, however, and rattled off a 9-0 run over the last 56 seconds of the half to take a 41-30 lead into the break.
“AJ (Wilson) boosted us up with a putback, and Tie (Matthews) came in with the dunk,” White said. “Our team gets hyped on stuff like that. When we get hyped, it's over.”
“That was big,” Oliphant added. “We only had about three guys with playoff experience … and anytime you can get a cushion like that going into halftime, that's big for the rest of the guys.”
White carried the Hornets offensively in the second half, scoring 20 of his game-high 26 points over the final two quarters. Houston and Tie Matthews also scored in double figures, adding 15 and 12 points, while fellow senior Raymond Russell scored nine points on a trio of 3-pointers — including two that helped Huntsville pull away in the final minute of the second quarter.
White and Matthews — who played key roles on last year’s team, which had its season ended by Pflugerville Connally in the area round — both point to team chemistry as a factor that could spur a deep run through the Class 5A playoffs.
“We have better communication and everybody wants to win,” White said. “We aren’t playing around at practice. We’re dedicated.”
“We play team ball,” added Matthews. “We’re not just friends on the court, we’re friends off of it too.”
The date, time and location for Huntsville’s area round game against Georgetown have yet to be determined. Visit itemonline.com/sports for updates.
