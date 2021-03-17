Looking to make a statement in their first game in District 16-5A, the Huntsville Hornets did just that.
The Hornets (7-8, 1-0) rallied to score 12 straight runs after falling behind 1-0 in the second inning, cruising to a 12-1 run-rule victory over Tyler on Tuesday. The game was called after 4 ½ innings, with Huntsville stopping a stolen base attempt at third to close out the home win.
“It's huge, especially being in a six-team district,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “Obviously the goal is to get in, but we're not playing for fourth. It's important to start off with a win — and in a positive way.
“That was pretty positive right there. We didn't really do anything wrong, we had a couple baserunning mishaps, but other than that the kids played well. And we threw the ball well. We had a few too many balls here and there, but overall it was good.”
Huntsville pulled back ahead after falling down early with a two-run bottom of the second. It was the next inning, however, that proved to be the difference in the contest.
The Hornets erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the third, with Matthew Howell, Jacob Vonrosenberg, Cooper Molnes, Hagan Harris and Cody McLerran recording RBIs in the frame. Travis Tester also played a key part in the win, going 2-for-3 at the plate.
"We've talked so much about having discipline with our at-bats, and the first time through we didn't really have that. We were just kind of doing our own thing," Jennings said. "We got back in it, and started doing what we were supposed to do. We started swinging at fastballs more up in the count and taking balls. Their guy was struggling with balls in the middle of that inning, and we took them. Then we got opportunities to hit and drove the ball well."
Howell received the win for Huntsville, striking out seven batters with one run and two hits allowed in five innings.
"He wasn't as sharp tonight as we would have liked him to be, but he was pretty solid — and obviously good enough to win," Jennings added. "He'll need to be better next week, but he threw the ball well. His change-up was working well and his velo was good."
Next up for Huntsville is a road game at Lufkin on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
